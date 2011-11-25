Justen Renyer

Bodega System

Bodega System handmade type typography script switchblade comb bodega system vector texture
Initial album cover art. Still needs tweaks (spacing between curves, etc.). Inspired by late 50's gang jackets, ads in the back of old comic books, etc. Feedback welcome!

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
