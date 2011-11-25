Loubna Aggoun

Aluminoi: Ui Kit (free psd)

Loubna Aggoun
Loubna Aggoun
  • Save
Aluminoi: Ui Kit (free psd) ui kit buttons blue free psd
Download color palette

A small UI Kit that was forgotten somewhere in my files. I think it's better out there than forever alone in a lost folder :p
Royalty free .psd
Download on http://laggoun.com/freebies

Note: thanks to Fernando Lins for the name.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Loubna Aggoun
Loubna Aggoun

More by Loubna Aggoun

View profile
    • Like