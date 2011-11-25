Gal Yuri

Bulldog tavern

Logo Bulldog tavern mascot t-shirt dog bulldog restaurant food animals logo trademark
Logo for the tavern. Not used by the client.
Name changed by request.
© Galitsyn

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
