Lim Seng Jueh

Shoemaker

Lim Seng Jueh
Lim Seng Jueh
  • Save
Shoemaker shoemaker cÉsaire boots shoes luxury
Download color palette

One for my imaginary luxury shoes and quality boots store :)
http://cows-dont-sleep.blogspot.com/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Lim Seng Jueh
Lim Seng Jueh

More by Lim Seng Jueh

View profile
    • Like