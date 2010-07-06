Prathyush

Boolean Icons

Prathyush
Prathyush
  • Save
Boolean Icons 16px iconset stock icons pixel art icon icons
Download color palette

A pack with 100 icons in 16px. These were made using traditional pixel art technique. For an alternative preview and download , go here

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2010
Prathyush
Prathyush

More by Prathyush

View profile
    • Like