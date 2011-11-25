Ben Briggs

Really Hoot

Ben Briggs
Ben Briggs
  • Save
Really Hoot red chili hoot logo
Download color palette

I wasn't happy enough with the last logo that I posted in this series, so I went back to the drawing board with the pepper graphic. Spent much of today refining the vector over and over again in Illustrator to iron out any kinks it had, and tightened up the kerning. I would really appreciate any feedback you have.

E0845abe201bb3cd2dcd6afc1b6bcdf5
Rebound of
Top or Bottom?
By Ben Briggs
View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Ben Briggs
Ben Briggs

More by Ben Briggs

View profile
    • Like