coastal weather research center.

coastal weather research center.
Would love feedback, if you have any:

The Coastal Weather Research Center is located on the Gulf Coast, and focuses on, as you might guess, coastal weather....namely hurricanes. It is based at the University of South Alabama, which the colors red, white and blue represent.

The logo focuses on the hurricane symbol, of course, but also on the coastal waters, as well as the clouds that the negative space can turn into.

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
