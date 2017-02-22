Guillermo Urias

Banana Guard Running cycle

3d animation run cycle running adventure time banana guard
3d model done in 3ds max, texture, rig, skinning, lighting and animation done in Cinema4d.

Posted on Feb 22, 2017
