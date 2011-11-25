Josiah Jost

Safebox Updated

Safebox Updated barcode box logo
Client opted to go with an abstract barcode as opposed to key lock. This should be the final.

Rebound of
Safebox WIP
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
800+ logos into my craft: Story-led is supreme.
