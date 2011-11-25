Dave Rodgers

Toronto Blue Jays Cap logo - Concept

Toronto Blue Jays Cap logo - Concept toronto blue jays baseball concept mlb blue jays toronto major league
I did NOT design the new Toronto Blue Jays logo. A company hired by MLB and the Toronto Blue Jays called Frederick & Froberg redesigned the actual team logo.

I just want to share my revised version of the teams secondary mark. I am NOT claiming that mine is better then the current logo by any means.

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
