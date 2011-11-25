Toronto Blue Jays Cap logo - Concept

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I did NOT design the new Toronto Blue Jays logo. A company hired by MLB and the Toronto Blue Jays called Frederick & Froberg redesigned the actual team logo.
I just want to share my revised version of the teams secondary mark. I am NOT claiming that mine is better then the current logo by any means.