Anti-aliasing is killing me

This has probably been thought of and done over and over. I know I'm flogging a dead horse here. But anti-aliasing choices in Photoshop have me bent over a barrel with my shorts down.

Skip the dictionary selector. Add a selector with the media intended.

Your move Adobe.

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
