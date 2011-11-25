Yael Miller

Black on Black Wine Label

Yael Miller
Yael Miller
  • Save
Black on Black Wine Label wine label velvet black packaging typography
Download color palette

Another view of the Power to the People wine label.

886b09794276c84a56ecfa57e0235895
Rebound of
Black on Black Wine Label
By Yael Miller
View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Yael Miller
Yael Miller

More by Yael Miller

View profile
    • Like