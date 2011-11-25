Yael Miller

Black on Black Wine Label

Yael Miller
Yael Miller
  • Save
Black on Black Wine Label wine label velvet black packaging typography
Download color palette

This is a close-up of a wine label for Power to the People, a boutique Californian wine for Shirah Wine (awesome wines, by the way shirahwine.com). The label was printed with transparent gloss hot stamp foil on black velvet (Eco Fibers Prestige). The label is black on black.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Yael Miller
Yael Miller

More by Yael Miller

View profile
    • Like