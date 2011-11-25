Holly Tritt

Mosaic Coffee Company

Mosaic Coffee Company illustration packaging print
working on some coffee packaging for a local roaster. thoughts? these charts/graphics are part of a large label for the front of the coffee bags. Color will change for each roast type.

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
