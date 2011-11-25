Chris Scholten

Sacred Birman Logo

Chris Scholten
Chris Scholten
  • Save
Sacred Birman Logo logo cattery sacred birman cats
Download color palette

I'm trying to make some more logo's, and practicing making something simple and still recognizable. This is design #3

Aa156aae3669671fd471c13231688a39
Rebound of
Sacred Birman logo
By Chris Scholten
View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Chris Scholten
Chris Scholten

More by Chris Scholten

View profile
    • Like