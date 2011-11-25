Logo & Symbol Design

Just a note that I've been updating my old - and still incomplete - logos & symbols design archive at Behance. Check it out here: http://bit.ly/v2gNvc

Also, I will be adding a separate symbols archive, containing several hundreds of unique symbol designs there anytime soon as well.

Follow me on Twitter @creskdesign if you want to be notified when new additions have been added.

I'm currently working on a couple of new exiting projects, to be posted here any time soon. Have a great weekend to ya'll!