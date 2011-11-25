Beardy & Co

Dribbble Invite Anyone?

Want a chance to be drafted? You're in with one!

Theres 2 ways to get in with a chance of grabbing an invite!

1.
Email me at hi@mynamesdonald.com
Subject: Dribbble Invite + Username.
Link to your work/portfolio along with a short paragraph about why you think you should be drafted.

2.
Follow me on Twitter @mynamesdonald and tweet me with link(s) to your work along with #dribbbleinvite

I will choose the winners on the 30th November!
Good luck guys :D

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
