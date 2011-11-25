Tyler Galpin

Developer Dashboard ftw
Because why can't developers have nice-looking dashboards too?

Some stuff I've been working on lately for FTW. I revamped the identity and am slowly but surely building out the web and iPhone interfaces. Big things to come.

Trying to dribbble more of my work, but most of it is under NDA.

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
