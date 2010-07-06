Maximilian Hennebach

Navigation

Maximilian Hennebach
Maximilian Hennebach
  • Save
Navigation website navigation nav bubble jquery texture pattern link red blue black web
Download color palette

This is the final version of the Navigation.
Thanks for voting y'all! The pressed one is the current (active). The Newspaper link is off and has a jQuery Bubble Hover effect with a info in it.
I also changed the black background to a light blue one.

63defe2a0496b5090266d5cb7dac2e33
Rebound of
Navigation I or II?
By Maximilian Hennebach
View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2010
Maximilian Hennebach
Maximilian Hennebach

More by Maximilian Hennebach

View profile
    • Like