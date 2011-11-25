Maik Fahldieck

Sly Logo

Maik Fahldieck
Maik Fahldieck
  • Save
Sly Logo logo sly shine glossy circle
Download color palette

Hey guys, this is my first dribbble post. I hope you like it
:-)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Maik Fahldieck
Maik Fahldieck

More by Maik Fahldieck

View profile
    • Like