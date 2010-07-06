Aaron Moody

Veliso Logo

Just playing in illustrator, getting better with it now.
No real story or meaning to the logo, created the green bubbles then thought may as well have some use out of it, and applied it to some text (I own velsio.com) added a place holder tag, to tie in loosely with the green colour (eco)

Posted on Jul 6, 2010
