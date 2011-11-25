Eimantas Paškonis

First aid kit icons #3

Eimantas Paškonis
Eimantas Paškonis
  • Save
First aid kit icons #3 vector sign texture icon vintage minimal graphic grunge packaging retro symbol black and white screen print
Download color palette

The official list:
2 sterile bandages
1 large sterile bandage
3 sterile burn bandages
5 support bandages
1 triangle support bandage
1 roll of dressing tape roll
8 adhesive dressing pieces
4 disposable gloves
scissors
instructions

5a22583ff6f4615771abd6d93d78eccd
Rebound of
First aid kit icons #2
By Eimantas Paškonis
Eimantas Paškonis
Eimantas Paškonis

More by Eimantas Paškonis

View profile
    • Like