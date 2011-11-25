John-Eilif Eliassen

A school website

A school website website school full background
This is a project site made for a preschool. With the usability demands within public sites it is a bit restricted with creativity but its my latest work non the less. Photoshop CS4 is my platform by choice.

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
