"Grain Energy"

"Grain Energy" grain wheat energy g plant logo
A concept for a company named Grainergy from the two obvious words.

It looks like grown grain/wheat, that steams from an energy source (power button), which also resembles the letter G pointing upwards.

In a certain perspective, it simply looks like a tree that's grown from a solid circle on the ground and that can indicate height and progress from root up.

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
