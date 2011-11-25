Eimantas Paškonis

First aid kit icons #2

First aid kit icons #2 vector sign texture icon vintage minimal graphic grunge packaging retro symbol black and white screen print
BTW, the font Terminal Dosis is free to download.
There's a whole family and even stylistic alternates!
http://www.impallari.com/terminaldosis

Rebound of
First aid kit icons #1
By Eimantas Paškonis
