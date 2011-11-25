Kostadin Kokalanov

Y N I K

Y N I K calligraphy typography tattoo
It's kind of old already, but i really like the final result of this monogram. It's a tattoo design.
check the other custom letters http://www.behance.net/gallery/Custom-letters/364317

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
