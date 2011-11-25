Andreas Fluge Iden

Facebookbutton with counter - PSD Freebie

Facebookbutton with counter - PSD Freebie facebook button counter white grey neutral
This is a neutral and minimalistic facebookbutton with counter, which is a type of button you can implement in almost all types of websites.

You can pick it up here: http://flugeiden.com/resources.php

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
