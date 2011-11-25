tomsommerseth

Wip Logo

tomsommerseth
tomsommerseth
  • Save
Wip Logo logo
Download color palette

Working on a new logo for a company delivering cases for iPhone/iPad. Feedback would be nice :)

Cheers,
Tom

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
tomsommerseth
tomsommerseth

More by tomsommerseth

View profile
    • Like