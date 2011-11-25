Pietro Desiato

Voice App for iPhone

Voice App for iPhone iphone app mic voice dark indicator push to talk ui microphone
This is an app for iPhone I've worked on recently but that didn't make it to the final stage. It was supposed to have a subtle misterious connotation.

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
