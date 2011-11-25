Steve Pocklington

About Us Page

Steve Pocklington
Steve Pocklington
  • Save
About Us Page ui css3
Download color palette

Shot of the edge of the companies 'family tree', slightly different take on the usual About Us page. Clicking on a name will open a short bio about that person, all animated with CSS3 (albeit timed with jQuery).

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Steve Pocklington
Steve Pocklington

More by Steve Pocklington

View profile
    • Like