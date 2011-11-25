Sweet Clients

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Client logo grid for a video production company website. Experimented a bit with CSS3 animated drop shadows (looks like the logo is lifting up off the page) as well as using pseudo selectors and gradients to shade the corners of the logo without any need for Photoshop :-)