Sweet Clients

Sweet Clients ui css3
Client logo grid for a video production company website. Experimented a bit with CSS3 animated drop shadows (looks like the logo is lifting up off the page) as well as using pseudo selectors and gradients to shade the corners of the logo without any need for Photoshop :-)

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
