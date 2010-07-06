Garrett Dimon

Tying it All Together

Tying it All Together
I've updated the lower section so that it doesn't use the woodgrain. I've also updated the milestone bar so that the statuses more clearly relate to the colors in the bar.

The only thing I don't love about this is that it's not as obvious that the white box revolves around the selected milestone in this context.

Rebound of
Higher Fidelity
Posted on Jul 6, 2010
