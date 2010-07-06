Garrett Dimon

Side-by-Side sifter wood grain
A side-by-side comparison of the issue view of a project vs. the settings view. It's been incredibly difficult to keep the alternative aspects of projects in a prominent location without sucking up a significant amount of screen real estate.

This drop down seems to expose the other views and future views (issue listing, activity, milestones, settings, people, etc.) without requiring a significant amount of real estate.

