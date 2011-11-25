Studio Warburton

Snake In The Grass

Snake In The Grass illustration tshirt design graphic design snake norma jean
I did a t-shirt design for American metal/hardcore band Norma Jean... see the full design here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/NORMA-JEAN-T-SHIRT-DESIGN/2569211

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
