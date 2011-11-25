First aid kit icons #1

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Once a friend of mine cut her arm badly and I had to search through contents of auto first aid kit. All the packages were opaque, info written in small font in several languages. It took way too long to find the required item. Symbols would have been much quicker.
That gave me idea to create pictograms for items you can find in vehicle's first aid kit (grunge effect is just for fun).
This one is for sticky plaster you have to cut with scissors. Not really sure how it's called officially...