Vector Watermelon web icon/illustration

Vector Watermelon web icon/illustration icons illustration vector watermelon fruit
Hi Guys!

We are presenting another illustration.
Last time several people said it's photo. Now we think the myth is destroyed as these illustrations are part of set and they are done in the same perspective and one style :)

Vector based illustrations is the client's requirement for printing possibility. Because of NDA we cannot show more details.

For sure it was hard job and each illustration took about 2 weeks.

Enjoy! And thanks for your feedbacks.

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
