Vector Watermelon web icon/illustration

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys!
We are presenting another illustration.
Last time several people said it's photo. Now we think the myth is destroyed as these illustrations are part of set and they are done in the same perspective and one style :)
Vector based illustrations is the client's requirement for printing possibility. Because of NDA we cannot show more details.
For sure it was hard job and each illustration took about 2 weeks.
Enjoy! And thanks for your feedbacks.