Callum Chapman

Öffnungszeiten - Opening Hours

Callum Chapman
Callum Chapman
  • Save
Öffnungszeiten - Opening Hours Öffnungszeiten ui navbar navigation typography script stitches wood texture fabric opening hours ui design user interface iphone ui navigation bar
Download color palette

Textures, shadows and colours took a long time to get right here, especially the merging of textures at the bottom of the nav bar!

Follow me on Twitter!

Callum Chapman
Callum Chapman

More by Callum Chapman

View profile
    • Like