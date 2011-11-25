Florin Capota

Flurish

Flurish
Had to change the description at client request :) sorry
Logo for Flurish, a US based company and will help millions of Americans save billions of dollars. The concept is to create the letter F from a growing bill-plant

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
