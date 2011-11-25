Espen Brunborg

my_heart

Espen Brunborg
Espen Brunborg
  • Save
my_heart capistrano typography monospaced 8 gram gorilla
Download color palette

Simplified version of yesterday's blog image. See the full thing here: http://8gramgorilla.com/how-capistrano-stole-my-heart-and-changed-my-life/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Espen Brunborg
Espen Brunborg

More by Espen Brunborg

View profile
    • Like