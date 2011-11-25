Let's Talk

Luca Degasperi

Just a shot made in some free hours.
The logo mixes a chat bubble with the outline of a mountain.
The meaning is "discussions about mountains".

As usual, any feedback is super welcome!

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
