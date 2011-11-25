Florin Capota

DotDevice

Florin Capota
Florin Capota
  • Save
DotDevice logo symbol mark logotype d mobile phone features
Download color palette

Soon to be launched open source e Device Detection Database provided by Dotboost Technologies, this will be used to detect the features and capabilities of mobile devices.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Florin Capota
Florin Capota

More by Florin Capota

View profile
    • Like