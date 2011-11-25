Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

The Groover Logo Process

The Groover Logo Process groove groovy robot retro logo brand illustration process character mascot wizmaya music synth electronica pop tune
Logo process for The Groover logo design, inspired by the genius Breno Bitencourt's shots.

Rebound of
Music App Logomark
