John Chandler

lcf social media

John Chandler
John Chandler
  • Save
lcf social media nav icons blue grey social media
Download color palette

scaled the icons down from the original. was trying to match the size of a sidebar below, but they were too much.

Shot 1278364349
Rebound of
lcf
By John Chandler
View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2010
John Chandler
John Chandler

More by John Chandler

View profile
    • Like