Nativity (character development)

jesus mary joseph christ christmas girard nativity
(IN PROGRESS) Decided tonight to try working on some pieces for what might become my christmas card this year, maybe an ipad background, something.

Definitely inspired by Alexander Girard's Vitra dolls, and though he did his own version of the nativity scene, this is quite different.

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
