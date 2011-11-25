Okay Geek Theater (Widescreen) Mode

Try it here (click "Widescreen")

http://okgk.me/sGr33F



When watching videos on a blog, it's hit and miss (usually a miss). I mean from personal experience, the videos posted usually don't match the width of the content (too slim, too wide) and having only a choice between tiny and fullscreen isn't good at all.

On every one of our posts, videos are sized properly and are nice and wide, but we wanted to make our video posts a little more special. Now when you're watching a video we've posted, look for the "Widescreen" button underneath it and BAM... welcome to Okay Geek Theaters Inc.

Tell me what you think!