Design for Relief and Aid: Poster

bahh the colors are all wack...
A sneak peek of a poster that will later be screen printed for promotion of our senior studio's upcoming exhibit.
If you're in the Raleigh, NC area— next weekend (12/2/11) my class will be presenting our semester long projects focused on crisis relief over wine and cheese. It's been a great studio and I've learned so much.
Want to know more? Check our communal Tumblr.