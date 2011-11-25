Design for Relief and Aid: Poster

bahh the colors are all wack...

A sneak peek of a poster that will later be screen printed for promotion of our senior studio's upcoming exhibit.

If you're in the Raleigh, NC area— next weekend (12/2/11) my class will be presenting our semester long projects focused on crisis relief over wine and cheese. It's been a great studio and I've learned so much.

Want to know more? Check our communal Tumblr.