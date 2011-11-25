Amit Jakhu

Stickky.Me - Looking for Suggestions

sticky note web app
So I'm sort of sick of all the note-taking apps because all of them take too long just to create a simple note and when you do, it's not all that organized. I'm creating a web app and looking for suggestions from everyone. Visit: http://Stickky.me to submit your suggestion and spread it around :D

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
