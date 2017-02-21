Ivan Voznyak

BEZDNA (in Russian: BEZDNA = abyss, BEZ DNA = bottomless)

Ivan Voznyak
Ivan Voznyak
  • Save
BEZDNA (in Russian: BEZDNA = abyss, BEZ DNA = bottomless) экстрим бутылка бар extreme drink bottle bar
Download color palette

Logo and brandidentity for extreme bar.
I'll be glad if you like full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/37197653/BEZDNA-BAR-branding-logo-style

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2017
Ivan Voznyak
Ivan Voznyak

More by Ivan Voznyak

View profile
    • Like