Glenn Thomas

All My Friends

Glenn Thomas
Glenn Thomas
Hire Me
  • Save
All My Friends illustration cd artwork work in progress sketch house thorns mountains sun
Download color palette

Quick sketch & Layout of a new cover in the works. Going to go pretty ballistic on the textures for this (i hope), and a more vibrant colour scheme that recent CD's.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Glenn Thomas
Glenn Thomas
illustrator sometimes animating
Hire Me

More by Glenn Thomas

View profile
    • Like