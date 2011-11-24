Jessica Libby

Arctic Volleyball Club 3

Arctic Volleyball Club 3 volleyball logo type arctic sports
Still working on the type. Critique please.

Rebound of
Arctic Volleyball Club 2
By Jessica Libby
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
